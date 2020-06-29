INDIA

Two Killed, 2 Injured in Lightning Strike in Jharkhand's Dumka

Image for representation.

Image for representation.



  • PTI Dumka
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said.

The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of the district, said the Dumka Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), Maheswar Mahto.

He said that 15-year-old Rakesh Marandi and 17-year-old Muna Soren are under treatment at Masalia Health Centre.

Ten-year-old Vijay Baski and 25-year-old Philip Soren were killed in lightning strike, the SDO said

