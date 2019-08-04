Take the pledge to vote

Two Killed, 30 Injured as Bus Falls into Ditch Near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab

A group of people had hired the bus in Kahiwal village near Anandpur Sahib to attend a function in Lakhno village in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

PTI

August 4, 2019
Two Killed, 30 Injured as Bus Falls into Ditch Near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab
Representative image.
Rupnagar: Two people were killed and 30 injured on Sunday when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, police said.

A 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old child died in the accident, they said.

The injured, many of them women, were rushed to a hospital from where 15 of them were discharged.

The police said a group of people had hired the bus in Kahiwal village near Anandpur Sahib to attend a function in Lakhno village in Himachal Pradesh.

