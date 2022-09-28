10 Killed, 48 Injured in Separate Accidents in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Offers Condolences

Ten people were killed in two separate accidents in UP’s Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri. In the first case, eight people were killed and 14 others were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini truck in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

Expressing grief over this accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when it collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite direction on Aira bridge on National Highway number 730, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritam Pal Singh said. The toll is likely to rise, he said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured after cutting the bus with a gas cutter, he said. The injured have been sent to the district hospital and efforts are on to identify the deceased, the DSP said.

According to a spokesperson of the state government in Lucknow, the Chief Minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families while wishing peace to the departed souls. Orders have been issued to carry out relief work on a war footing, the spokesman added.

2 Killed in Barabanki

In another incident, two persons were killed and 34 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Ayodhya highway on Wednesday morning, police said. Six persons with serious injuries have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow while the rest are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accident occurred near Kotwa overbridge. A few residents of Katka village were on their way to an event in Ramsanehighat area when the speeding truck hit their tractor trolley from behind.

The victims were rushed to hospital where Malti Devi (55) and Suvi (5) succumbed to their injuries. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Akhilesh Narayan said the injured had been admitted to the hospital and six had been sent to the trauma centre.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle a little distance away from the accident site, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

