English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Killed Across Uttar Pradesh on Vijayadashami
A minor girl and a teenage boy died while a woman sustained bullet injuries during the Vijayadashami festivities late on Friday.
File photo of Durga idol immersion during Durga Puja. Representative image.
Loading...
Lucknow: Two minors were killed and one woman was injured in accidents and violent clashes reported from many parts of Uttar Pradesh during the idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga, police said on Saturday.
A minor girl and a teenage boy died while a woman sustained bullet injuries during the Vijaya Dashmi festivities late on Friday.
At least a dozen persons have been injured in similar incidents, a government official told IANS, adding that most of the violence was reported from Agra, Kaushambi and Sultanpur.
A seven-year-old girl was run over by a tractor during an immersion procession at Kusa village in Jaunpur. She died on the spot. While a 15-year-old boy, identified as Lokesh of Kutiliya village drowned in a pond during the immersion at Khuljan Devi Dham pond in Pratapgarh.
Anita Singh, 35, sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing by revellers in the Vikrampur village of Pratapgarh district.
In Sultanpur, there were clashes in Kurebhar area. Police reinforcements was rushed to control the mob.
In Kaushambi, the situation went out of control when immersion procession revellers in Nara village accidentally threw some dry colours on a mosque wall.
Protests turned violent leading to injuries to at least four persons. Stones were pelted from both sides, a police officer said.
There was tension in Badaut of Bagpat district. Clashes broke out after two girls who had come to witness Dussehra Dusshera effigy burning at the Digambar Jain College complained of misbehaviour by some men.
"There was a minor scuffle and the accused were immediately taken into custody," a police officer said.
In Khandauli area of Agra, clashes broke out after disagreement over the route of the procession in Nagla Asha.
All injured have been admitted to hospitals and police is patrolling the violence hit areas.
A minor girl and a teenage boy died while a woman sustained bullet injuries during the Vijaya Dashmi festivities late on Friday.
At least a dozen persons have been injured in similar incidents, a government official told IANS, adding that most of the violence was reported from Agra, Kaushambi and Sultanpur.
A seven-year-old girl was run over by a tractor during an immersion procession at Kusa village in Jaunpur. She died on the spot. While a 15-year-old boy, identified as Lokesh of Kutiliya village drowned in a pond during the immersion at Khuljan Devi Dham pond in Pratapgarh.
Anita Singh, 35, sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing by revellers in the Vikrampur village of Pratapgarh district.
In Sultanpur, there were clashes in Kurebhar area. Police reinforcements was rushed to control the mob.
In Kaushambi, the situation went out of control when immersion procession revellers in Nara village accidentally threw some dry colours on a mosque wall.
Protests turned violent leading to injuries to at least four persons. Stones were pelted from both sides, a police officer said.
There was tension in Badaut of Bagpat district. Clashes broke out after two girls who had come to witness Dussehra Dusshera effigy burning at the Digambar Jain College complained of misbehaviour by some men.
"There was a minor scuffle and the accused were immediately taken into custody," a police officer said.
In Khandauli area of Agra, clashes broke out after disagreement over the route of the procession in Nagla Asha.
All injured have been admitted to hospitals and police is patrolling the violence hit areas.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Infuriated as Late Ross Barkley Goal Sees Chelsea Salvage Unbeaten Record
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is on 'Winning Streak'; Arjun's Namaste England Tanks on Day 2
- What Can App Stores do if Users Start Downvoting an App? Nothing, For The Sake of Democracy
- Netflix, Sex, Booze: Things Millennials are Ready to Give Up to Travel the World
- Sumit Malik Reaches Semi-final on Opening Day of World Wrestling Championships
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...