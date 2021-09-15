Two Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Car on Bengaluru Flyover, Driver Critical

Two people were killed after a speeding car hit them on Electronic city flyover in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The car driver, who received critical injuries, is currently undergoing treatment. The incident took place between 9.15-9.20pm when a Baleno lost control and rammed into the deceased, who had parked their bike along the side of the flyover and were standing next to it. The hit threw the duo off the flyover. Both died on the spot, the police said.

The bike, which bore a registered Tamil Nadu number plate, was heading towards Hosur from Madiwala, and the duo were hit by the car coming from the same direction.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Nitesh, was rushed to a hospital, where he’s undergoing treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to St John’s hospital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

“There is a sideway on the flyover where people are allowed to stand. The car was at 100kms/hr speed and the bodies were thrown off at least a 100 meters away. The driver is critical too. We are investigating whether he was under the influence of alcohol,” said Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police, traffic.

This comes after a horrific accident involving an Audi took place in Bengaluru last month, killing seven people, including a DMK MLA’s son. The police had said none of the victims were wearing seat belts as a result of which the safety airbags didn’t open.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here