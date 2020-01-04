Two Killed After Private Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar
Sagar SP Amit Sanghi said that the pilot of the aircraft of 'Chimes Academy' was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Sagar: A trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, killing two persons who were on board, the district police said.
The pilot of the aircraft of 'Chimes Academy' was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field, said Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.
"Trainer Ashok Makwana (58) and trainee Piyush Singh (28) were killed in the crash that took place around 10 pm," Sanghi said, adding that bad weather was a likely cause. Chimes Academy's local administrator Rahul Sharma confirmed the accident.
The aircraft was a Cessna 172, which has a glass cockpit and is enabled with facilities for flying in the night, according to academy sources.
As per the academy's website, it runs courses for Commercial Pilot Licence and Private Pilot License.
