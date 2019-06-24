Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Killed as Groups Clash During Panchayat Meeting in UP's Shahjahanpur

The incident occurred when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed in Jumai village, which falls in the Roza area, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Two Killed as Groups Clash During Panchayat Meeting in UP's Shahjahanpur
Image used for representation.
Shahjahanpur: Two people were killed in a clash that took place between two groups over a dispute during a panchayat meeting in a village here on Monday, police said.

Four police officials were suspended after the incident came to light, they said.

The incident occurred when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed in Jumai village, which falls in the Roza area, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

While Sonu was shot dead, Gupta died of injuries sustained after being beaten with sticks. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Tripathi said.

Police lodged FIRs in this connection but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect for laxity, Superintendent of Police Y Chinnappa said.

"The police force has been deployed in the village, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Case of murder has been registered against 19 persons from both the sides," he said.

