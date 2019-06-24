Two Killed as Groups Clash During Panchayat Meeting in UP's Shahjahanpur
The incident occurred when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed in Jumai village, which falls in the Roza area, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.
Image used for representation.
Shahjahanpur: Two people were killed in a clash that took place between two groups over a dispute during a panchayat meeting in a village here on Monday, police said.
Four police officials were suspended after the incident came to light, they said.
The incident occurred when the groups led by Sonu (25) and Maya Prakash Gupta (55) clashed in Jumai village, which falls in the Roza area, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.
While Sonu was shot dead, Gupta died of injuries sustained after being beaten with sticks. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Tripathi said.
Police lodged FIRs in this connection but no arrests have been made so far, he said.
Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect for laxity, Superintendent of Police Y Chinnappa said.
"The police force has been deployed in the village, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Case of murder has been registered against 19 persons from both the sides," he said.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World cup 2019 | Arjun Tendulkar Helping England Prepare for Australia Challenge
- Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 64GB Variant Gets Yet Another Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs 17,999
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s