Two Killed in Maharashtra's Nashik as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash District
While an 18-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by lightning on Thursday evening, a 52-year-old man was electrocuted near a shop.
Water-logged in Mumbai's Andheri.
Nashik: Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, disrupting normal life, said officials.
An 18-year-old girl, Rupali Bhoi, a resident of Pimpalas village, was killed when she was struck by lightning on Thursday evening, they said. In the second incident, a 52-year-old man, Puvappa Kalal, was electrocuted near a paan shop in the Mumbai Naka area of the city at around 5 pm Thursday, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the North Maharashtra district, facing acute water scarcity, has been receiving copious rains for the last four days, improving water level in reservoirs.
Fifteen of the 24 reservoirs in the district had almost dried up before the monsoon. Heavy rains caused water-logging in several parts of Nashik city, including Saraf Bazar, near Mayor's official residence, Gangapur Road and Old Agra Road, disrupting normal life.
As per Met department sources, among tehsils, Igatpuri recorded the maximum 118 mm rainfall, followed by Trimbakeshwar (64 mm), Nashik (59 mm), Peint (51 mm) and Baglan (34 mm).
