Two Killed as House Collapses after Heavy Rain in Hyderabad

Two people were killed in house collapse as heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and flooding roads. Several areas recorded a maximum of 10 cm of rainfall, causing long traffic jams. Motorists were stranded in the peak evening time.

Police said the victims were travelling on a motorbike when a wall of a temple in Medipally collapsed on them.

Bahadurpura and Gandipet received the maximum rainfall over 10.9 cm. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Rajendranagar recorded 10.4 cm of rainfall while Shaikpet registered 9.7 cm.

At some places like Shaikhpet and Attapur, cars were submerged while few two-wheelers were washed away. Roads were flooded in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and commercial centres like Ameerpet, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Abids, Basheerbagh, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ordered its disaster response force teams to attend to waterlogging complaints. Municipal officials appealed to people to remain indoors. Police diverted traffic at Biodiversity Park as the road leading towards Mehdipatnam from Gachibowli was submerged at Shaikpet and Toli Chowki.

At Attapur under PVNR Expressway, people left their cars as the road was flooded and the water level rose to the height of cars.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Office said the heavy rains were due to low pressure area over Telangana and adjoining South Chhattisgarh. It has forecast more rains.