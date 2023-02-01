Two Killed as Man Lights Cigarette Near Drums Containing Chemical

Two scrap dealers were killed after drums filled with a combustible chemical exploded in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

The victims were drawing diethylene glycol from the containers at Kambe in Bhiwandi when one of them lit a cigarette, setting off a fire around 8.30 am, the official said.

Four drums exploded due to the fire, killing the duo, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell.

Firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said, adding that the Nizampur police are probing the matter.

