Two Killed As Marble Slabs Fall On Them While Unloading From Truck In Odisha

Phulbani (Odisha), Aug 27: At least two labourers were killed on Friday after several large marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck in Odisha’s Boudh district, police said. The incident took place at Rajanpalli on National Highway- 57 near Boudh town, a police officer said. Several marble slabs fell on Biswamitra Dehury and Panchanan Nayak while they were unloading the construction materials from the truck, he said. Fire brigade personnel deployed a JCB machine and recovered the bodies from the heap of slabs, the officer said. Local people blocked the national highway for a brief period, demanding adequate compensation to families of the two deceased.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a case has been registered, he added.

