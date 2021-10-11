CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Two Killed as Police Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in UP
1-MIN READ

Two Killed as Police Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in UP

Student died of suicide in OdishaThe deceased have been identified as Banvari Prajapati (48) and his father-in-law Sant Prasad (68). (Image for representation only)

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon near Antee village.

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a police vehicle here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon near Antee village under the Antu police station area, Circle Officer (city) Abhay Pandey said.

The deceased have been identified as Banvari Prajapati (48) and his father-in-law Sant Prasad (68), he said.

Both were brought to the medical college here after the incident, where doctors declared Banvari as dead. Prasad was referred to SRN Hospital in Allahabad where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

first published:October 11, 2021, 19:34 IST