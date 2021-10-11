Two Killed as Police Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in UP

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a police vehicle here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon near Antee village under the Antu police station area, Circle Officer (city) Abhay Pandey said.

The deceased have been identified as Banvari Prajapati (48) and his father-in-law Sant Prasad (68), he said.

Both were brought to the medical college here after the incident, where doctors declared Banvari as dead. Prasad was referred to SRN Hospital in Allahabad where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.