Two Killed as Private Trainer Aircraft Crashes in MP's Sagar District
The aircraft of 'Chimes Academy', which runs courses for commercial pilot licence and private pilot licence was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field
Representative image.
Sagar: A trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, killing two persons who were onboard, the district police said.
The aircraft of `Chimes Academy' was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field, said Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.
"Trainer Ashok Makwana (58) and trainee Piyush Singh (28) were killed in the crash that took place around 10 pm," Sanghi said, adding that bad weather was a likely cause.
Chimes Academy's local administrator Rahul Sharma confirmed the incident. The make of the aircraft and other details were not immediately known.
As per the academy's website, it runs courses for commercial pilot licence and private pilot license.
