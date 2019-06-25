Two Killed as UP Man Runs Over Family Members of Woman He Attempted to Molest

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, four women were run over by a car after they objected to a molestation attempt on their family member in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Two elderly women died while two others were grievously injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital.

The accused is said to have molested the deceased's 22-year-old family member and also attempted to abduct her.

SSP N Kolanchi confirmed that one person has been arrested in the matter. “We've registered a case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. The woman in her statement said she was asked to sit in the car and the accused ran over them after her refusal. Probe is underway.”

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the car hitting the two women and speeding away. In another video, the women are seen describing their ordeal about how the man had threatened her minutes before mowing them down with his car.

Some reports suggested that the accused in the case is an upper-caste man and the women are Dalits.