Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Killed as UP Man Runs Over Family Members of Woman He Attempted to Molest

The accused is said to have molested the deceased's 22-year-old family member and also attempted to abduct her.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Killed as UP Man Runs Over Family Members of Woman He Attempted to Molest
Two elderly women died while two others were grievously injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital (Image : ANI)
Loading...

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, four women were run over by a car after they objected to a molestation attempt on their family member in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Two elderly women died while two others were grievously injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital.

The accused is said to have molested the deceased's 22-year-old family member and also attempted to abduct her.

SSP N Kolanchi confirmed that one person has been arrested in the matter. “We've registered a case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. The woman in her statement said she was asked to sit in the car and the accused ran over them after her refusal. Probe is underway.”

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the car hitting the two women and speeding away. In another video, the women are seen describing their ordeal about how the man had threatened her minutes before mowing them down with his car.

Some reports suggested that the accused in the case is an upper-caste man and the women are Dalits.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram