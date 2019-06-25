Two Killed as UP Man Runs Over Family Members of Woman He Attempted to Molest
The accused is said to have molested the deceased's 22-year-old family member and also attempted to abduct her.
Two elderly women died while two others were grievously injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital (Image : ANI)
Lucknow: In a shocking incident, four women were run over by a car after they objected to a molestation attempt on their family member in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.
Two elderly women died while two others were grievously injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital.
The accused is said to have molested the deceased's 22-year-old family member and also attempted to abduct her.
SSP N Kolanchi confirmed that one person has been arrested in the matter. “We've registered a case under sections for molestation and attempt to murder. The woman in her statement said she was asked to sit in the car and the accused ran over them after her refusal. Probe is underway.”
The CCTV footage of the incident shows the car hitting the two women and speeding away. In another video, the women are seen describing their ordeal about how the man had threatened her minutes before mowing them down with his car.
Some reports suggested that the accused in the case is an upper-caste man and the women are Dalits.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs New Zealand | I Hope Pakistan Can Repeat 1992 Performance: Akram
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- IAF Mirage-2000: India's Preferred Fighter Jet 20 Years Ago at Kargil, Now at Balakot - Here's Why
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s