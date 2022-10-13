CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Killed, Five Injured in Mumbai as SUV Crashes into Tree on Eastern Express Highway
Two Killed, Five Injured in Mumbai as SUV Crashes into Tree on Eastern Express Highway

October 13, 2022

Mumbai, India

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital

At least two persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said. “A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons – its driver and passenger – were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries,” he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.

October 13, 2022
last updated:October 13, 2022, 14:10 IST