CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#BengalSSCScam#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » Two Killed, Four Injured as Mud House Collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi District
1-MIN READ

Two Killed, Four Injured as Mud House Collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi District

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 17:15 IST

Srinagar, India

The incident took place in high-altitude Khanikot Doke area where the victims had gone to graze cattle, officials said. (Photo: PTI / Representational photo)

The incident took place in high-altitude Khanikot Doke area where the victims had gone to graze cattle, officials said. (Photo: PTI / Representational photo)

The house collapsed due to heavy rains in the area

Two persons were killed and four others injured after a mud house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place in high-altitude Khanikot Doke area where the victims had gone to graze cattle, they said.

Six people were living in the mud house. Due to heavy rains, it collapsed, resulting in the death of a man and a woman and injuries to four persons, the officials said. Many goats also died in the incident, they said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 30, 2022, 17:15 IST
last updated:July 30, 2022, 17:15 IST