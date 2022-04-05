Two Killed, Houses Washed Away in Rain-triggered Landslides in Meghalaya

At least two people have been killed and several houses and vehicles washed away in rain-triggered landslides in Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday. As many as seven landslides were reported across the state in the last 24 hours, they said. Two people, identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) and Dilibon Tangsang (35), were killed in a landslide in Mawlat village in East Khasi Hills district, an official of the state disaster management authority said.

Two houses and two shops were washed away in another landslide in Umblai village. A portion of the Thangbnai-Mawlyngot road was damaged and a vehicle was washed away. Work was underway to clear the road, he said.

Five houses were destroyed and one person sustained minor injuries in a landslide in Lyngshing village. A portion of the road was eroded due to a landslide near Wahumkhrah River in Wahingdoh. Traffic was affected due to landslides on Mawphlang Balat Road in Mawsynram Block and NH 40 (Shillong-Dawki Road).

Students appearing for board examinations were stranded but police assisted them in reaching their centres on time. Officials rushed to the locations and foodgrain, blankets and other essential items were distributed among those affected. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asked executive engineers to remain alert.

