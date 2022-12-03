Two Killed in Crude Bomb Attack in Bengal's East Medinipur Ahead Of Abhishek Banerjee's Visit

At least two people dies, while some others were injured in a crude bomb blast that occurred in the East Medinipur district of West Bengal on Saturday. The blast was reported in the Arjun Nagar area of East Medinipur.

As per sources, the condition of one of the injured is critical.

Notably, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting at College Ground in Contai in East Midnapore today, which is Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s home turf.

Blast took place in ArjunNagar Gram Panchayath Naryabila village in East Medinipur .@abhishekaitc is suppose to hold rally in #Kanthi East Medinipur today. 2 bodies have been recovered and 1 critically injured. @news18dotcom @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/no57HJ1c0a— Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) December 3, 2022

Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram had moved the High Court requesting it not to allow the meeting to be held at the ground. However, the High Court rejected the appeal, greenlighting the TMC leader’s programme to go forward with some guidelines in place.

This will be Banerjee’s first meeting in Contai after TMC came to power in the state for the third time in 2021. Over the past week, party workers have held several meetings and street corner gatherings in the district requesting people to attend Banerjee’s rally.

