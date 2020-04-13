Two Killed in Explosion at Chemical Unit in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar: Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, an official said.

The mishap took place around 12 noon in the premises of Galaxy Surfactants, located in the Boisar industrial area, district disaster control cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.

"Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured," Kadam said.

Some locals said they heard a loud sound from the unit around noon.

The injured worker was rushed to hospital, Kadam said.

On getting information about the mishap, a couple of fire engines rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, Kadam said.

