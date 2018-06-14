English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Killed in Knife Attack at Mosque in South Africa
Police said that incident showed "elements of extremism" but did not otherwise comment on the motive behind the attack in Malmesbury, a small farming town 40 miles north of Cape Town.
Picture for Representation.
Johannesburg: Two people were stabbed to death on Thursday at a mosque in South Africa's Malmesbury in the Western Cape before the attacker was shot dead by police.
The attack comes a month after three knife-wielding men stormed a mosque north of Durban, killing one person and seriously injuring two others.
The attack comes a month after three knife-wielding men stormed a mosque north of Durban, killing one person and seriously injuring two others.
"Police were called out to a local mosque and found two people stabbed to death and several injured," the police said in a statement.
"The suspect, believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process."
