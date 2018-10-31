English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Killed as Men Open Fire in Showroom of Varanasi’s JHV Mall After Scuffle Over Discount
Chaos ensued inside the JHV shopping mall as gunshots were heard inside a showroom. According to reports, the accused, four to five in number, shot at the employees who sustained serious injuries.
Loading...
Varanasi: Two people were killed and two others injured after miscreants opened fire at a mall in Varanasi’s Cantonment area on Wednesday. Sources said the incident took place after a scuffle over discounts at a garment shop.
As the argument became heated, the accused opened fire at showroom staff and fled from the scene, police officials said.
Police and administrative officials including IG, SSP, and district magistrate arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.
Chaos ensued inside the JHV shopping mall as gunshots were heard inside a showroom. The accused, four to five in number, shot at the employees who sustained serious injuries. They were taken to a private hospital, were two of them were declared dead.
The deceased have been identified as Sunil and Gopi, officials said. The injured, Golu and Vishal, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, they added.
The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused with the help of CCTV footage and speaking to those present at the spot.
As the argument became heated, the accused opened fire at showroom staff and fled from the scene, police officials said.
Police and administrative officials including IG, SSP, and district magistrate arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.
Chaos ensued inside the JHV shopping mall as gunshots were heard inside a showroom. The accused, four to five in number, shot at the employees who sustained serious injuries. They were taken to a private hospital, were two of them were declared dead.
The deceased have been identified as Sunil and Gopi, officials said. The injured, Golu and Vishal, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, they added.
The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused with the help of CCTV footage and speaking to those present at the spot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
Monday 29 October , 2018 Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Watch Kerry Washington’s Broadway Play, See Pics
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Kiran and I Shower Together All the Time: Aamir Khan Bares It All On Koffee With Karan 6
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...