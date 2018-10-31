2 Killed as Men Open Fire in Showroom of Varanasi’s JHV Mall After Scuffle Over Discount

Two people were killed and two others injured after miscreants opened fire at a mall in Varanasi’s Cantonment area on Wednesday. Sources said the incident took place after a scuffle over discounts at a garment shop.As the argument became heated, the accused opened fire at showroom staff and fled from the scene, police officials said.Police and administrative officials including IG, SSP, and district magistrate arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.Chaos ensued inside the JHV shopping mall as gunshots were heard inside a showroom. The accused, four to five in number, shot at the employees who sustained serious injuries. They were taken to a private hospital, were two of them were declared dead.The deceased have been identified as Sunil and Gopi, officials said. The injured, Golu and Vishal, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition is said to be critical, they added.The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused with the help of CCTV footage and speaking to those present at the spot.