INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Killed, Nine Injured in Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Representative image

A massive landslide washed away an earth-moving machine and a truck along with their operators in Seri sector of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

  • IANS Jammu
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:41 AM IST
Two person was killed, nine were rescued and four went missing on Sunday when a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.

A police officer said a massive landslide washed away an earth-moving machine and a truck along with their operators in Seri sector of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

"One dead body has been recovered so far, four others have been rescued while two persons are still missing in this accident.

"The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it.

"The four rescued persons have been shifted to hospital while rescue and recovery operation is still going on", the officer said.

The over 40-kilometre long Ramban-Ramsoo stretch of the nearly 300-Kilometre long highway has become infamous for landslides and shooting stones triggered by rainfall those often causes accidents on this road.

All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked Valley through this highway which is known as the lifeline of Kashmir.

