An initiative by &
1-min read

Two Killed, One Feared Trapped after 3-Storey House Collapses in Gujarat's Jamnagar

The house was undergoing renovation. The deceased were identified as owner of the house Anwar Dawood (40) and Ashok Rathod (32), a mason.

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
Two Killed, One Feared Trapped after 3-Storey House Collapses in Gujarat's Jamnagar
Rescue operation underway at the site in Jamnagar on Friday. (News18)
Loading...

Jamnagar: Two persons were killed in Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Friday when a three-storey house collapsed while another person was feared to be trapped under the debris. The house was undergoing renovation.

The deceased were identified as owner of the house Anwar Dawood (40) and Ashok Rathod (32), a mason. While their bodies were retrieved, another person who was present inside is feared to be trapped under the debris, chief fire officer KK Bishnoi said.

District Superintendent of Police Sharad Singhal and collector Ravi Shankar rushed to the spot. Timbafali locality, where the house is located, has very narrow lanes which made it difficult for rescue teams to reach the spot.

Rescue teams from Rajkot city and Reliance which has a major refinery complex in Jamangar district were also pressed into service to clear the debris, said Bishnoi.

"The house was not very old. Some kind of renovation work was going on when it suddenly collapsed," he said.

