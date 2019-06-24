Two Killed, One Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Odisha's Jajpur
A portion of the wall collapsed when the two labourers were engaged in construction of a pucca house of Banamali Sahoo.
Representative image
Jajpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured when a wall of a house collapsed and fell on them in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place at Balipatna village under Dharmasala police station limits in Odisha's Jajpur district, they said.
A portion of the wall collapsed when the two labourers were engaged in construction of a pucca house of Banamali Sahoo, police said.
"When the construction of the house was underway, a portion of the old mud wall of a thatched house of Sahoo caved in, trapping the owner and a labourer," police said.
While Sahoo and labourer identified as Chandan Lenka were killed on the spot, another labourer Panchu Nath sustained serious injuries.
The bodies of Sahoo and Lenka were recovered from the debris. The injured labourer was first rushed to the local hospital and later he was shifted to SCB Medical College and
Hospital in Cuttack after his health conditions deteriorated, police said.
On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. "The incident took place at about 11 am today," said Saroj Kumar Sahu, inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 64GB Variant Gets Yet Another Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs 17,999
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s