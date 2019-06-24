Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Killed, One Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Odisha's Jajpur

A portion of the wall collapsed when the two labourers were engaged in construction of a pucca house of Banamali Sahoo.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Killed, One Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Odisha's Jajpur
Representative image
Loading...

Jajpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured when a wall of a house collapsed and fell on them in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Balipatna village under Dharmasala police station limits in Odisha's Jajpur district, they said.

A portion of the wall collapsed when the two labourers were engaged in construction of a pucca house of Banamali Sahoo, police said.

"When the construction of the house was underway, a portion of the old mud wall of a thatched house of Sahoo caved in, trapping the owner and a labourer," police said.

While Sahoo and labourer identified as Chandan Lenka were killed on the spot, another labourer Panchu Nath sustained serious injuries.

The bodies of Sahoo and Lenka were recovered from the debris. The injured labourer was first rushed to the local hospital and later he was shifted to SCB Medical College and

Hospital in Cuttack after his health conditions deteriorated, police said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. "The incident took place at about 11 am today," said Saroj Kumar Sahu, inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram