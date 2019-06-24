Two Killed, One Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured when a wall of a house collapsed and fell on them in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Balipatna village under Dharmasala police station limits in Odisha's Jajpur district, they said.

A portion of the wall collapsed when the two labourers were engaged in construction of a pucca house of Banamali Sahoo, police said.

"When the construction of the house was underway, a portion of the old mud wall of a thatched house of Sahoo caved in, trapping the owner and a labourer," police said.

While Sahoo and labourer identified as Chandan Lenka were killed on the spot, another labourer Panchu Nath sustained serious injuries.

The bodies of Sahoo and Lenka were recovered from the debris. The injured labourer was first rushed to the local hospital and later he was shifted to SCB Medical College and

Hospital in Cuttack after his health conditions deteriorated, police said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. "The incident took place at about 11 am today," said Saroj Kumar Sahu, inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station.