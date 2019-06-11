Take the pledge to vote

Two Killed, Road and Rail Traffic Hit as Thunderstorm and Heavy Rains Bring Mumbai to Standstill

Flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 10 pm but resumed on Tuesday.

June 11, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Two Killed, Road and Rail Traffic Hit as Thunderstorm and Heavy Rains Bring Mumbai to Standstill
People enjoy the first shower of the season in Thane on Monday night. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Mumbai was hit by a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by lighting and heavy rains, which disrupted air, road and rail traffic late on Monday night.

Two minors, identified as Tushar Jha (12) and Rushabh Tiwari (11) died due to the inclement weather as they were electrocuted near their tenement in Poisar slums in Kandivali East, the BMC Disaster Control cell said.

Flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 10 pm but resumed on Tuesday. A United Air Newark-Mumbai flight was diverted to Delhi, while another 11 incoming domestic and international services were also diverted to other airports, said official sources.

A Thai Airways aircraft, while vacating the runway, hit a guard light and damaged a signage, and some debris were found on the runway. Efforts were on to clear it for normal operations.

Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway's harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pentograph, and an overhead wire tripping near Diva station, hitting normal operations. Even on Western Railway, a snag in the overhead wire at Mahim delayed services which were running around 15 minutes late.

Road traffic was slowed down on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and the arterial roads due waterlogging in some low-lying areas. There was at least one incident of tree falling on a road which further hit traffic in South Mumbai.

Scores of office-goers and commuters returning home from their offices were hit badly due to the rains and stormy weather. Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast of a thunderstorm over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
