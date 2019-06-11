English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Killed, Road and Rail Traffic Hit as Thunderstorm and Heavy Rains Bring Mumbai to Standstill
Flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 10 pm but resumed on Tuesday.
People enjoy the first shower of the season in Thane on Monday night. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Mumbai was hit by a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by lighting and heavy rains, which disrupted air, road and rail traffic late on Monday night.
Two minors, identified as Tushar Jha (12) and Rushabh Tiwari (11) died due to the inclement weather as they were electrocuted near their tenement in Poisar slums in Kandivali East, the BMC Disaster Control cell said.
Flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 10 pm but resumed on Tuesday. A United Air Newark-Mumbai flight was diverted to Delhi, while another 11 incoming domestic and international services were also diverted to other airports, said official sources.
A Thai Airways aircraft, while vacating the runway, hit a guard light and damaged a signage, and some debris were found on the runway. Efforts were on to clear it for normal operations.
Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway's harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pentograph, and an overhead wire tripping near Diva station, hitting normal operations. Even on Western Railway, a snag in the overhead wire at Mahim delayed services which were running around 15 minutes late.
Road traffic was slowed down on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and the arterial roads due waterlogging in some low-lying areas. There was at least one incident of tree falling on a road which further hit traffic in South Mumbai.
Scores of office-goers and commuters returning home from their offices were hit badly due to the rains and stormy weather. Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast of a thunderstorm over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
Two minors, identified as Tushar Jha (12) and Rushabh Tiwari (11) died due to the inclement weather as they were electrocuted near their tenement in Poisar slums in Kandivali East, the BMC Disaster Control cell said.
Flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 10 pm but resumed on Tuesday. A United Air Newark-Mumbai flight was diverted to Delhi, while another 11 incoming domestic and international services were also diverted to other airports, said official sources.
A Thai Airways aircraft, while vacating the runway, hit a guard light and damaged a signage, and some debris were found on the runway. Efforts were on to clear it for normal operations.
Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway's harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pentograph, and an overhead wire tripping near Diva station, hitting normal operations. Even on Western Railway, a snag in the overhead wire at Mahim delayed services which were running around 15 minutes late.
Road traffic was slowed down on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and the arterial roads due waterlogging in some low-lying areas. There was at least one incident of tree falling on a road which further hit traffic in South Mumbai.
Scores of office-goers and commuters returning home from their offices were hit badly due to the rains and stormy weather. Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast of a thunderstorm over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results