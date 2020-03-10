Two Killed, Seven Injured in Clash between Families Over Holi Rituals in Haryana's Bhiwani
The incident took place on Monday night when an argument between the families broke out while performing 'Holika Dahan', a ritual associated with the festival.
Image for Representation.
Chandigarh: Two people were killed and seven injured in a clash over Holi rituals between two families at Bawani Khera in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a police official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when the two families were performing 'Holika Dahan', a ritual associated with the festival, the police official from Bawani Khera said over the phone. He said an argument had broken out between the two families over some ritual, leading to the clash.
Both groups attacked each other with sticks, resulting in injuries to a 50-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.
The police official said both injured died at the hospital. "The deceased belonged to one of the two families. Seven people from both sides were also injured," he said.
A case has been registered and the investigation is on, the police official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Playing Spoilsport? Drop Everything and Google ‘Holi’ for a Colourful Trick
- Told Akanksha Puri I will Move On If I Get a Girl Inside Bigg Boss 13, Says Paras Chhabra
- Coronavirus Effect: Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League Game to be Played Behind Closed Doors
- South Africa Players Likely to Avoid Customary Handshakes in India: Mark Boucher
- HOLD THE PRESS! Scientists May Have Found a Way to Prevent Coronavirus Spread