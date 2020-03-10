Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Killed, Seven Injured in Clash between Families Over Holi Rituals in Haryana's Bhiwani

The incident took place on Monday night when an argument between the families broke out while performing 'Holika Dahan', a ritual associated with the festival.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Killed, Seven Injured in Clash between Families Over Holi Rituals in Haryana's Bhiwani
Image for Representation.

Chandigarh: Two people were killed and seven injured in a clash over Holi rituals between two families at Bawani Khera in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the two families were performing 'Holika Dahan', a ritual associated with the festival, the police official from Bawani Khera said over the phone. He said an argument had broken out between the two families over some ritual, leading to the clash.

Both groups attacked each other with sticks, resulting in injuries to a 50-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

The police official said both injured died at the hospital. "The deceased belonged to one of the two families. Seven people from both sides were also injured," he said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, the police official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram