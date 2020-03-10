Two Killed, Seven Injured in Clash between Families Over Holi Rituals in Haryana's Bhiwani

Chandigarh: Two people were killed and seven injured in a clash over Holi rituals between two families at Bawani Khera in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the two families were performing 'Holika Dahan', a ritual associated with the festival, the police official from Bawani Khera said over the phone. He said an argument had broken out between the two families over some ritual, leading to the clash.

Both groups attacked each other with sticks, resulting in injuries to a 50-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

The police official said both injured died at the hospital. "The deceased belonged to one of the two families. Seven people from both sides were also injured," he said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, the police official said.

