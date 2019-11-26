Two Killed, Seven Injured in Grenade Blasts in J&K's Anantnag and Srinagar

Srinagar: Two blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Srinagar districts on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring seven, police said.

In south Kashmir's Anantnag, militants lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area when government function — 'Back to Village programme' — was taking place, killing two people and injuring four others, a police official said.

In Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area this afternoon, the official said.

Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, he said.

The official said the explosion was not caused by a grenade as suspected earlier. Preliminary investigation suggests that it was a low-intensity blast.

Further investigations are on, he added.

