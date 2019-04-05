English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Killed, Several Injured After Under-construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru
The injured have been rushed to a nearby government hospital while the bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.
Construction of a multi-level car parking was going on at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard in Yashwantapura.
Loading...
Bengaluru: At least two people were killed and about a dozen labourers injured Friday when an under-construction building collapsed at the APMC Yard at Yashwantapura in Bengaluru, police said.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby government hospital while the bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.
According to police, construction of a multi-level car parking was going on at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard in Yashwantapura.
The plan was to build a 10-storeyed building to accommodate vehicles coming there.
However, the building collapsed killing Rahul Goswamy (19) from West Bengal and Rakesh (25) from Bihar.
They were labourers carrying out the construction work at the site.
Among the injured, the condition of Hanumantu (29) from Yadgir is critical, police said.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304(A) of the IPC against the contractor and others.
Police sources said they were investigating whether those entrusted with the work had necessary permission from authorities.
The incident comes days after an under-construction shopping complex crashed at Dharwad, killing 19 people and injuring many others on March 20.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby government hospital while the bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.
According to police, construction of a multi-level car parking was going on at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard in Yashwantapura.
The plan was to build a 10-storeyed building to accommodate vehicles coming there.
However, the building collapsed killing Rahul Goswamy (19) from West Bengal and Rakesh (25) from Bihar.
They were labourers carrying out the construction work at the site.
Among the injured, the condition of Hanumantu (29) from Yadgir is critical, police said.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304(A) of the IPC against the contractor and others.
Police sources said they were investigating whether those entrusted with the work had necessary permission from authorities.
The incident comes days after an under-construction shopping complex crashed at Dharwad, killing 19 people and injuring many others on March 20.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
- Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'
- Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time Starting Today
- India, Pakistan and England Are Favourites for World Cup: Hafeez
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results