Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Kolkata Pavement Dwellers Test Positive for Coronavirus

The state health department is now going all out to find out how they contracted the disease and all those they came in contact with.

IANS

Updated:April 8, 2020, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Kolkata Pavement Dwellers Test Positive for Coronavirus
Image for representation. (AP)

In an alarming development, two pavement dwellers who earn their living by begging, have been detected positive for the novel coronavirus infection, officials said.

One of them has been admitted at ID Hospital, Beliaghata, and the other at M R Bangur Hospital.

One of them, aged 40 who lives on a pavement in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area, was earlier admitted to NRS Medical College Hospital on April 3. He has now been shifted to ID Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus infection.

The other affected person, who stays in west Kolkata's Metiabruz area, was admitted in a local hospital on April 1. After testing positive for the dreaded viral disease, the 60-year-old is now admitted in M R Bangur hospital.

The state health department is now going all out to find out how they contracted the disease and all those they came in contact with.

The process of quarantining those who came in contact with the pavement dwellers is on.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,476

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,706

    +787

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,150

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,080

    +46
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres