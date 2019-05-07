Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Labourers Dead After Entering Septic Tank in Delhi, Three Injured

A police officer said that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain if the men were wearing safety gear.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Two Labourers Dead After Entering Septic Tank in Delhi, Three Injured
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Two labourers died and three others are undergoing treatment after entering a septic tank at a house in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Prem Nagar area of Rohini in the afternoon. Five labourers fell unconscious after they entered the septic tank of an old house that was under renovation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra.

The five were rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where two of them have been declared dead and the rest are undergoing treatment, Mishra added.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, 30, and Ganesh, 35, residents of Prem Nagar. A case will be registered and action taken as per law, the officer said.

It is also being ascertained whether the labourers were wearing safety gear, the officer added.
