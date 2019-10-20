Take the pledge to vote

Two Labourers Die after Falling Into Manhole in Gujarat

A Fire department official ruled out asphyxiation as the likely cause behind the deaths, saying no gaseous formation was found inside the manhole.

PTI

October 20, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Two labourers died apparently after they fell into a manhole on Sunday near Ahmedabad, police said.

The duo, Sunil Palas and Sukhram Mohaniya, were taking measurement for an under-construction water connection line project of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in evening near Vishala Circle when they seemed to have fallen into the 15-feet deep manhole.

They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead, a Vejalpur police official said. The deceased were hired by a private contractor for the work, he said.

The exact cause of their death will be known after postmortem, the official added. A Fire department official ruled out asphyxiation as the likely cause behind the deaths, saying no gaseous formation was found inside the manhole.

"Two labourers fell into the manhole possibly after losing balance when going down to take measurement for a water connection line. We have not found any gaseous formation in the manhole, hence, we suspect they died due to injuries," said Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt.

He said the deceased labourers were hired by a private contractor to carry out the measurement work for the AMC project.

