Two Lashkar Militants Arrested in Srinagar, Arms and Ammunition Seized: J&K Police

A police spokesperson said incriminating material has been seized from their possession and their complicity in other terror crimes will also be probed.

PTI

March 1, 2020
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Srinagar and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Vakeel Ahmed Bhat alias Abu Zarrar and Omar Ismail Das, both residents of Bijbehara, area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

On a credible input, security forces intercepted a car on Barzulla-Chanapora road on Saturday, a police spokesman said, adding that while checking the vehicle, officers recovered arms and ammunition from the two persons.

According to police records, the two are active militants affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT, the spokesman said, adding that both have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Incriminating material has been seized from their possession and their complicity in other terror crimes will also be probed, he said.

However, police sources on Saturday said Bhat was arrested along with three other persons, including two women, from a hospital here.

