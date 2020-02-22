English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two LeT Militants Gunned Down in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
The slain ultras belonged to LeT, the official said, adding that they were being identified. Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter, a police official added.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
The encounter took place at night in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, a police official said.
The slain ultras belonged to LeT, the official said, adding that they were being identified. Weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.
