Two LeT Militants, Including One Involved in Bank Manager Vijay Kumar's Murder, Killed in Encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

“One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district,” the officer tweeted.

A bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam on June 2, just two days after a school teacher was killed in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Terrorists fired upon the man, identified as Vijay Kumar, who worked at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Are, Mohan Pora, in Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

Kumar, who hailed from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

