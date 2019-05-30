English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla
Troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation after getting information about the presence of militants in the village.
Image for Representation
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Police sources said the killings took place in Dangarpora village in Sopore area.
"Exact identity of the slain militants is being ascertained but both of them belong to the LeT outfit. Search operation is on at the encounter site," a police officer said.
Security forces on Thursday carried out a search operation in Sopore.
Troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation after getting information about the presence of militants in the village.
Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Sopore and also closed educational institutions as a precaution.
