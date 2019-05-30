Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla

Troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation after getting information about the presence of militants in the village.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla
Image for Representation
Loading...
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police sources said the killings took place in Dangarpora village in Sopore area.

"Exact identity of the slain militants is being ascertained but both of them belong to the LeT outfit. Search operation is on at the encounter site," a police officer said.

Security forces on Thursday carried out a search operation in Sopore.

Troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation after getting information about the presence of militants in the village.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Sopore and also closed educational institutions as a precaution.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram