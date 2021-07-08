Security forces arrested two terrorist associates in separate operations in Baramulla and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Police in Budgam arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating material including explosive substance from his possession, a police spokesman said.

The police established a checkpoint at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing and noticed a suspicious person who was carrying a bag, he said. “When the naka party tried to stop him for checking, the said person started to run away. However, the alert policemen tactfully apprehended him," the spokesman said.

He identified the arrested person as Danish Ahmed Dar, a resident of Check-Sari Singhpora, Pattan. The spokesman said during the search, 1.2 kilograms of explosive substance and two electronic detonators were recovered from his bag.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was actually a terrorist associate who was providing logistics and other material support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam, he said. “Besides it was also revealed that said the terrorist associate was in touch with Pak(istan) terror commanders and LeT terrorists operating in the Valley," he added.

The spokesman said police arrested a terrorist guide Mohammad Majloon Sheikh in another operation. Sheikh was arrested based on information provided by one Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, who was arrested last week in Baramulla district when he was guiding three youth to cross the Line of Control, he said.

“During investigation, the said guide confessed about the involvement of another guide namely Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, a resident of Dudran Boniyar. Acting swiftly police arrested him besides recovered incriminating material from his possession," the spokesman said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here