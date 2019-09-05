Two Live-stream Suicide on Social Media in Punjab's Sangrur, Cause Uncertain
Police said that the cause is not clear. Both were unmarried and their families denied of having information about any possible relationship between them.
Image for representation
Sangrur: A man (25) and a woman (21) shot themselves dead here, streaming their suicide live on social media, police said Thursday.
The alleged suicide took place at Gujjran village, about four kilometres away from Dirba town of Sangrur district, on Wednesday night, police said.
Their bodies were found in the fields, police said.
The cause is not clear. Both were unmarried and their families denied of having information about any possible relationship between them, police said.
The woman was a student of BA (final-year) while the man was a Class 12 passout.
Dirba DSP William Jeji said Arvinder Singh, aka Bunty, was a Jat Sikh while Harbans Kaur was a Dalit.
Both shot themselves dead with a 12 bore rifle, he said.
The video of the incident has gone viral on WhatsApp.
The DSP said on the statement their families, police had initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
The bodies have been sent to the Sangrur Civil Hospital for autopsy.
