Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Lok Sabha Seats Reserved for Anglo-Indians to be Scrapped After Cabinet Approval

A panel, comprising Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Social Justice Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot, drew a conclusion that the Anglo-Indian community was doing well and did not need reservation.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Lok Sabha Seats Reserved for Anglo-Indians to be Scrapped After Cabinet Approval
PM Narendra Modi with his cabinet (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday to abolish the Constitutional provisions that guarantee reservation of two seats for the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha, while extending the reservation of Schedule Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) by 10 years.

The reservation for SC and ST communities in the Lower House of the Parliament and the state legislative assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.

The Indian Constitution explicitly lays down that 84 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 47 for Scheduled Tribes out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, the President of India nominates two members from the Anglo-Indian community, making it a house of 545 members.

Article 331 of the Constitution says, “the President may, if he is of opinion that the Anglo-Indian community is not adequately represented in the House of the People, nominate not more than two members of that community to the House of the People."

During the first term of the Modi government, two members from the Anglo-Indian community were nominated to the Lok Sabha. However, there have been no nominations yet for second term and reportedly the provisions for reservation for members of the Anglo-Indian community have been done away with “for the time being”,

A panel, comprising Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Social Justice Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot, decided on the move, Hindustan Times reported.

The panel drew a conclusion that the community was doing well and did not need reservation. However, the reservation can be reconsidered later, if need be, the report said, adding that reservation for the Anglo-Indian community in the state assemblies guaranteed under Article 334 could also be withdrawn.

Article 334 of the Constitution says the reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and the representation of the Anglo-Indian community by nomination in the Lok Sabha and in the Legislative Assemblies shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of thirty years from the commencement of Constitution.

On Wednesday, while briefing the media regarding the Centre’s move to extend the reservation of SCs and STs, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the details of the bill concerning the reservation of Anglo-Indian community will be known once it is introduced in the Parliament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com