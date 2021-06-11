CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Two 'Lovers' Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Pilibhit, Investigation Underway
1-MIN READ

Two 'Lovers' Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Pilibhit, Investigation Underway

Representational image.

Representational image.

Ashok Rathore (21) and Shilu Kashyap (19) had been missing since 1 am and later their bodies were found hanging from a mango tree here, they said.

An unmarried couple died after they hanged themselves from a tree in Kishanpur village in Diyuria area here, police said on Friday. Ashok Rathore (21) and Shilu Kashyap (19) had been missing since 1 am and later their bodies were found hanging from a mango tree here, they said.

Circle officer, Prashant Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The villagers say it was a case of love affair, police said.

According to the police, Shilu's mother had called them at about 9.30 pm alleging that Ashok stole Rs 36,000 from her house. Police then reached Ashok's house but could not find him there.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 11, 2021, 21:18 IST