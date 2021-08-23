Two Lucknow Youths, Woman Beat Auto-rickshaw Driver, Video Goes Viral

Weeks after a video in which a woman was seen slapping and harassing a cab driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow went viral, another clip wherein a woman is beating an auto-rickshaw driver is now making rounds on social media. According to the information on social media, the incident is said to have taken place at Lucknow’s Tedhi Puliya Main Chowk.

No complaint has been filed by either party until now, the police said. “We have not been received by any of the parties,” said a Lucknow Police official.

In the video, which is now going viral, one can see a few policemen trying to save the auto-driver who is being thrashed by two youths and a woman. The woman, in fact, beat him with her sandals. The three targetted the auto-driver after a verbal spat over the auto-fare.

The auto-driver told passersby that two youths and the woman started abusing him when he asked them to pay the fare. When he requested them not to abuse him, they started beating him, he alleged.

In the earlier incident, Lucknow Police had arrested the auto-driver and three others sitting inside the cab. The police charged them with a challan for breaching the peace. The taxi driver also complained about the woman at the Krishnanagar police station. The case was registered against the woman under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50).

According to the police, the Lucknow viral woman had claimed that she was crossing the road when the man stopped the vehicle in front of her. “She told us that if she had not acted on time, she could have suffered major injuries. The taxi driver was driving rashly,” said police.

“We produced the driver and three others sitting in the cab in front of the magistrate. They were released on surety,” said police.

