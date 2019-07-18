Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Two Maharashtra Men Get Life Imprisonment for Burning Maid Alive Over Doubt on 'Character'

Additional Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that Chavan was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Anita Wankhede (32), who worked as a maid.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Maharashtra Men Get Life Imprisonment for Burning Maid Alive Over Doubt on 'Character'
Image for representation.
Loading...

Palghar: A court here in Maharashtra has awarded life imprisonment to a 37-year-old man and his friend for killing a woman in 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge A U Kadam in her order on Tuesday convicted the accused -- Manoj Chavan and his friend Baburao Yesankar (47) -- both residents of Vasai area here, under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on them.

Additional Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that Chavan was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Anita Wankhede (32), who worked as a maid.

Yesankar, whom Wankhede used to treat as her brother, also lived with him. Chavan and the woman used to have frequent quarrels as he doubted her character.

On June 26, 2017, they again had a fight following which Yesankar and Chavan doused the woman with kerosene and set her ablaze, the prosecutor said.

On hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed there and took her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. In her dying declaration, the woman said the two men "burnt her with an intention to kill her", Patil told the court.

The judge, while awarding the punishment, said the prosecution successfully established its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram