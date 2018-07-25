Two Maharashtra MLAs 'Quit' in Support of Maratha Quota Demand

Two MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena and the NCP from Maharashtra's Aurangabad district offered to resign on Wednesday in support of the Maratha quota demand.Aurangabad district in Marathwada region has emerged as the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation.The MLAs who offered to quit on Wednesday are Harshavardhan Jadhav (Shiv Sena) and Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar (NCP) who represent Kannad and Vaijapur assembly constituencies, respectively.Jadhav, the son-in-law of BJP's state unit president Raosaheb Danve, had recently announced to step down if the demands of the agitating Maratha community are not met.In his letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Jadhav stated that he was tendering his resignation this afternoon.When contacted, Jadhav said he had also e-mailed his resignation to the Speaker and will personally submit it to him in Mumbai on Thursday.In his resignation letter addressed to the Speaker, Chikatgaonkar said Kakasaheb Shinde, who committed suicide on July 23 by jumping into the Godavari river for Maratha quota demand, was a resident of Kanadgaon village in Vaijapur constituency."I am grieved at his death. Considering the self-respect of the Marathas, I am tendering my resignation," he stated.In 288-member House, the Shiv Sena has 63 MLAs and the NCP 41.