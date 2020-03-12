Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Maharashtra Students Stuck in Virus-Hit Italy; Kin Approach MP

The stranded students from Amravati were not informed about producing the 'coronavirus negative certificate' by airline authorities and were also denied tests at a hospital at Lecco in Italy.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Maharashtra Students Stuck in Virus-Hit Italy; Kin Approach MP
Representative Image: (PTI Photo)

Nagpur: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India.

Pranav Vairale, who is pursuing civil engineering from Polytecnico Di Milano university, and Suraj Bundele, studying at the University of Marangoni Rovereto, have been stuck at the Milan airport in Italy since Wednesday.

Pranav's grand-uncle Govind Vairale, who lives in Nagpur, told PTI on Thursday that in view of the current coronavirus scare, both the students booked their tickets with Air India on February 2, and were supposed to board the flight from Milan on Wednesday.

He said while booking the tickets, the students were not told anything by the airline authorities, but when they went for the check-in at Milan airport on Wednesday, they were asked to produce the 'coronavirus negative certificate'.

Before going to the airport, the students had tried for a test at a hospital at Lecco in Italy, but they were denied the test, he claimed.

"On the day of their travel, it was mentioned on the official website of the Government of India that such passengers would be screened at all airports and are required to produce self-declaration forms, but Air India authorities denied check-in to them and nearly 150 other passengers," the relative said.

The parents of both the students have written a letter to Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana to take steps to bring them back to India safely.

Rana is an independent Lok Sabha member from Amravati.

In the latest wave of restrictions, Italy on Wednesday shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of coronavirus that has killed 827 in the European country in just over two weeks.

Italy has witnessed nearly 60 per cent of the deaths recorded outside China since the epidemic first started spreading from the Asian giant's central Hubei province in January.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram