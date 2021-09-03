Two Maharashtra Youths Arrested For Cloning MP Forest Department Website

The cyber cell of Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested two youths from Maharashtra for running a fake job racket. The accused were running a racket in the name of providing government jobs. According to police, the accused had cloned the Madhya Pradesh forest department’s website for this purpose.

The two arrested youths have been identified as Raju Laxam, 30, and Ram Das Dongre, 33. Both are residents of Ramnagar in Maharashtra. Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest one Vineet Padmakar Rao.

A senior police officer said, “The state forest department on March 31 had lodged a complaint with our cyber cell regarding a clone unauthorised website being operated, which claimed to be the official website.”

The officer added that the clone website has the web address http://mpforestgov.in. info/mpforest.gov.in/index.html, while the original website address of Madhya Pradesh Forest Department is https://mpforest.gov.in.

After the arrest of the two accused for running the fake website the police came to know that the accused had copied the content available on the official website to create a replica.

The accused had floated vacancies for 500 posts of forest ranger and forest guards on the clone website with a plan to dupe people. “During questioning police learnt that lakhs of people on seeing the vacancy had applied for the positions and submitted their registration fees,” added the officer.

Once the investigation started, the police team traced the digital footprints of the website to Ramnagar in Maharashtra

Cyber Cell chief Yogesh Chaudhary told the media that Raju Laxman had provided the SIM cards used by Dongre to create a clone website of the forest department. During our probe we have learnt that several cases are pending against Raju and Dongre in Maharashtra.

