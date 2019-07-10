Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Maoists Gunned Down in Encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat District

Balaghat district Police Superintendent Abhishek Tiwari said a brief encounter took place between the special force and district police team and six-eight Maoists in which two of the extremists, including a women, were killed.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Maoists Gunned Down in Encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat District
Representative image.
Loading...

Bhopal: Two wanted Maoists, including a woman cadre of the rebels’ Tanda Dalam squad, were shot dead in an encounter with Madhya Pradesh Police and special anti-Naxal forces in Balaghat district. The encounter took place in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday under Lanjhi police station area.

Balaghat district Police Superintendent Abhishek Tiwari said a brief encounter took place between the special force and district police team and six-eight members of the CPI (Maoist) operating in the dense forests around MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Two of the armed rebels were gunned down by the Hawk Force (special anti-naxal force of MP police) and Balaghat district police. No policemen suffered any injury, Tiwari added. The remaining Maoists managed to escape due to heavy rain and darkness in the area.

The deceased extremists, identified as Mangesh and Nande, were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each declared by MP and Chhattisgarh governments. An SLR rifle and a 315 bore rifle and multiple live rounds of bullets were recovered near the bodies of the slain Maoists, who hailed from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram