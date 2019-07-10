Two Maoists Gunned Down in Encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat District
Balaghat district Police Superintendent Abhishek Tiwari said a brief encounter took place between the special force and district police team and six-eight Maoists in which two of the extremists, including a women, were killed.
Representative image.
Bhopal: Two wanted Maoists, including a woman cadre of the rebels’ Tanda Dalam squad, were shot dead in an encounter with Madhya Pradesh Police and special anti-Naxal forces in Balaghat district. The encounter took place in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday under Lanjhi police station area.
Balaghat district Police Superintendent Abhishek Tiwari said a brief encounter took place between the special force and district police team and six-eight members of the CPI (Maoist) operating in the dense forests around MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
Two of the armed rebels were gunned down by the Hawk Force (special anti-naxal force of MP police) and Balaghat district police. No policemen suffered any injury, Tiwari added. The remaining Maoists managed to escape due to heavy rain and darkness in the area.
The deceased extremists, identified as Mangesh and Nande, were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each declared by MP and Chhattisgarh governments. An SLR rifle and a 315 bore rifle and multiple live rounds of bullets were recovered near the bodies of the slain Maoists, who hailed from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Illegal Streaming is Costing Premier League Clubs £1million Per Match; Popular in China And India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s