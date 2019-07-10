Two Maoists Gunned Down in Encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat District

Bhopal: Two wanted Maoists, including a woman cadre of the rebels’ Tanda Dalam squad, were shot dead in an encounter with Madhya Pradesh Police and special anti-Naxal forces in Balaghat district. The encounter took place in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday under Lanjhi police station area.

Balaghat district Police Superintendent Abhishek Tiwari said a brief encounter took place between the special force and district police team and six-eight members of the CPI (Maoist) operating in the dense forests around MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Two of the armed rebels were gunned down by the Hawk Force (special anti-naxal force of MP police) and Balaghat district police. No policemen suffered any injury, Tiwari added. The remaining Maoists managed to escape due to heavy rain and darkness in the area.

The deceased extremists, identified as Mangesh and Nande, were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each declared by MP and Chhattisgarh governments. An SLR rifle and a 315 bore rifle and multiple live rounds of bullets were recovered near the bodies of the slain Maoists, who hailed from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area.