Two Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Andhra Pradesh

According to Visakhapatnam Rural police, 20 maoists were moving around in Buradamamidi village in the Agency area around 1 am and they opened fire at police personnel engaged in combing operations.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Two Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Andhra Pradesh
Security personnel during a search operation in Maoist-affected area. (File photo)
Visakhapatnam (AP): Two maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Agency area of Visakhapatnam district early Saturday.

According to Visakhapatnam Rural police, 20 maoists were moving around in Buradamamidi village in the Agency area around 1 am and they opened fire at police personnel engaged in combing operations.

Police personnel opened fire in retaliation in which two maoists were killed, the other ultras escaped under the cover darkness, an official said.

Pedabayalu area committee member Sudhir headed the team of ultras, police said adding they were yet to identify the deceased.

One CRPF jawan was injured in the exchange of fire, police said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
