CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Two Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Chhattisgarh
1-MIN READ

Two Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 11:02 IST

Kanker, India

Some Maoists opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out in the forest, police said (Representational pic/PTI)

Some Maoists opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out in the forest, police said (Representational pic/PTI)

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 4 am in a forest surrounding Kadme village under Siksod police station limits when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF) were out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said.

Some Maoists opened fire on the DRG’s patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out in the forest, located around 150 km from state capital Raipur, the official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained.

A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 31, 2022, 11:02 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 11:02 IST