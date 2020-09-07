Two Maoists Killed in Exchange of Fire in Telangana: Police

Two Maoists were killed in an "exchange of fire" between them and the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred in Cherla at around 3 PM when special Police parties were combing the forest are between Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa, they said.

"An exchange of fire occurred between a group of armed underground extremists and District Police Special party. It lasted for about 20 minutes. On searching the area, police found bodies of two male extremists", Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said. Police also seized fire arms including, one short weapon(pistol), two hover sacks.The search was still going on, the SP said.

According to him, police had received reliable inputs that armed underground formations of "Telangana State Committee" of CPI(Maoist) were planning to commit'sensational' actions against security personnel and public representatives to enforce a bandh which they had called for Sunday. "We also received further inputs that Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property and cause harm to public life following which the security forces had launched combing operations", Dutt said.

On Sunday night, suspected Maoists had triggered an IED(improvised explosive device) explosion on a road at Taliperu project area in Cherla mandal, which was targeted at security forces against the killing of a maoist on September 3. The maoist was killed in an "encounter" with police in the district and the ultras had given a bandh call for September 6.

Two groups of Maoists members, including five ultras led by Bhaskar, Telangana "State Committee" member of CPI(Maoist), armed with AK-47 assault rifle, had escaped after an exchange of fire with police in separate incidents in forest are as in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Bhadradri Kothagudem district in July this year.