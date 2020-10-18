Two Maoists Killed in Police Encounter in Telangana's Mulugu District

Hyderabad: Two Maoists were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Sunday. According to police, two members of the Maoist squad were killed in a gun battle with special police parties that were combing the forest area in Mangapet mandal of that district based on a tip-off.

Some weapons have been recovered from the spot, a senior official told PTI. The encounter comes a week after six banned extremists barged into the house of Maduri Bheemeshwara Rao, a member of Telangana Rashtra Samiti, who owned a fertiliser shop in Venkatapuram of Mulugu district and stabbed him to death.