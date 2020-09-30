Two Massage Parlour Employees Thrash Man With Bat in South Delhi, Run Car Over Cop

Armed with a baseball bat, two massage parlour employees thrashed a man over payment issues in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and when a policeman tried to intervene, the duo ran their car over him, dragging him several metres and injuring him badly.

The policeman suffered multiple fractures on his left arm and other injuries on his body.

After the accused fled the spot, the Delhi Police traced the victim who had been beaten up by the accused.

"He disclosed that he contacted a person through a website for massage services on Justdial. As per the deal, some persons came in the car and the deal was being fixed. Later when the deal failed due to dispute over payment of advance, the persons started beating him and they hit him with a baseball bat," DCP South Atul Thakur said.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday when Head Constable Pawan Kumar of Malviya Nagar police station was on patrolling duty and noticed that two persons were beating the victim with a baseball bat at Shivalik Road.

"Later when the policeman came to his rescue, the policeman was run over and dragged by the car," the officer added.

The police then took mobile numbers of the accused which were found to be registered on fake addresses.

All the inputs were shared by the police teams after they collected CCTV footage and on the basis of technical surveillance, both accused Buddhiman and Rang Doj Waiba were apprehended.

Five mobile phones and car used in committing the offence have been recovered from them.